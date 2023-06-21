Liberia: ALP Youth Chair Resigns

The chairman of the All Liberian Party (ALP) Youth League Mr. Mark Nemenlah Mentee Massaquoi has resigned, citing alleged betrayal as a reason.

"It is time when silence became a sign of betrayal. Therefore, I write to tender in my resignation from the All Liberian Party(ALP) to enable me freely and openly join the good-intentioned Liberians in support of JNB-JKOUNG-2023 Rescue Mission!" said Massaquoi in a letter Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

Massaquoi addressed his resignation letter to Mr. JSB Theodore Momo, Jr., ALP National Chairman.

He said his decision is in line with Article 13.1.0(a) and (b) of the By-law and Constitution of the ALP which sanction the rights for resignation of membership and its procedures.

According to him, his decision came in the wake of the displayed sign of alleged selfishness and grave unpatriotic inconsistency by Mr. Momo and ALP political leader, Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey, regarding ALP's support for Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr.

"Since I enrolled into the membership of the ALP in 2019, it has been a pleasure serving and learning other social and political core values under your leadership, and interactions with fellow partisans. Hence, my family and I wish the ALP all the best," he noted.