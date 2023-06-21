Nigeria: Tinubu Arrives Paris for Financing Pact Summit

21 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy.

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6.47 p.m. local time.

President Tinubu will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria's position on the summit, and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

The president will participate in a two-day summit, June 22nd and 23rd, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of Covid-19 and energy crisis.

Dele Alake

Special Adviser to the President

Special Duties, Communication and Strategy

June 20, 2023

