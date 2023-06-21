Kenya: President Ruto Says No MPs Paid to Support the Finance Bill

Nairobi — President William Ruto now says no Member of Parliament has been paid to support the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during the launch of the Nairobi County School feeding program, President Ruto stated that there is no need to incentivize legislators to support the proposed tax policies as they were willing to aid the government in increasing revenue collection.

"There are rumours that MPs were paid Sh1 million to support the Finance Bill. These are lies. An intelligent person doesn't need to be bribed to do the right thing," he stated.

"So I want to ask those propagating lies that we don't want any sideshows. We want to move on as a country."