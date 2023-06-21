Kenya: President Ruto Says No MPs Paid to Support the Finance Bill

20 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto now says no Member of Parliament has been paid to support the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during the launch of the Nairobi County School feeding program, President Ruto stated that there is no need to incentivize legislators to support the proposed tax policies as they were willing to aid the government in increasing revenue collection.

"There are rumours that MPs were paid Sh1 million to support the Finance Bill. These are lies. An intelligent person doesn't need to be bribed to do the right thing," he stated.

"So I want to ask those propagating lies that we don't want any sideshows. We want to move on as a country."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.