Kenya: Voting On Finance Bill Enters Crucial Stage in Parliament

Nairobi — Lawmakers are Tuesday set to vote on the controversial Finance Bill enter the crucial voting stage where they have to make the final decision.

During the afternoon sitting, the Finance Bill 2023 will first go through the committee of the whole house where MPs will vote for each of the 84 clauses contained in the bill.

At this stage, the MPs are set to propose amendments to some of the clauses which hey want to be changed from either coalition.

The National Assembly Finance Committee Chair Kimani Kuria has stated that he has so far received ten amendments from both Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja Coalition seeking to amend the finance bill.

Once it passes this stage, it bill will proceed to the Third reading which is the final voting.

If the National Assembly approves, it will be forwarded to President William Ruto for assent.

Both the Kenya Kwanza side led by President Ruto and its Azimio La Umoja counterpart led by Raila Odinga were engaged in a last minute lobbying ahead of the vote.

Those from the opposition side have been directed to introduce obstacles at every stage when voting commences today in a bid to push their colleagues from the Kenya Kwanza side to heed to their plea.

The President and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have publicly warned MPs who will reject the Bill to forget development projects in their areas.

ODM already commenced disciplinary action against 28 legislators over their conduct during the second reading voting stage of the Finance Bill 2023 with all eyes set on their conduct during the final vote.

The controversial Bill sailed through the second reading with 176 MPs supporting it against 81 who opposed it.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the decision follows complaints from members of the public.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Wajir South MP Aden Mohamed, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi are accused of defying the party position and voting in favour of the Bill.

Also summoned are ODM Chairman and Nominated MP John Mbadi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), and George Aladwa (Madaraka) who are among 24 other legislators who were absent during the voting exercise on Wednesday evening.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Members of Parliament put up a spirited fight to defeat the Finance Bill 2023 but they were technically knocked out after they failed to marshal enough numbers to thwart the bill in its entirety.

During the second reading stage of the bill, 257 Members of Parliament who took part in the voting, 176 MPs voted in favor while 81 opposed the report.

No lawmaker abstained from the voting.