Nigeria: Residents Express Frustration Over Uncompleted Damaturu-Kallawa Road

The Yobe State government's ambitious plan to construct a 25.5-kilometre dual carriageway, connecting the state capital to the international airport, was met with high hopes when it was approved in December 2018.

However, years later, the Damaturu-Kallawa Road Project remains incomplete, causing significant frustration and inconvenience for the residents.

Despite the promises of continued construction and budget allocations, the project has faced numerous delays, cost overruns, and extended timelines.

The government approved N4.9 billion for the construction of the 25.5 kilometres dual carriageway to link the state capital to the international airport in December 2018.

This decision was made during the last State Executive Council meeting of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu.

The Executive Governor during the 2023 Budget Presentation before the State House of Assembly in November 2022 stated that the government will focus on the continuation of ongoing road construction in the state including the Damaturu Kallawa Road Project.

Moreover, a document prepared by the State House of Assembly committee on works shows that the contract's initial commencement date was December 2018 and was expected to be completed in May 2019 within the period of six months (December 2018 to May 2019) but the project was extended by eight months (July 2021- February 2022). After the commencement of the project, there was an additional cost of N1.7 billion which put the contract at a total sum of N6.7 billion.

During a recent visit by UDEME to the site of the project in March, it was discovered that the project has yet to be completed and is causing serious hardship for commuters and residents of Kallawa town. No worker was seen on site.

The project was intended to provide easier access for the transportation of goods and people from the airport, which is located approximately 25.5km away from the capital city of Damaturu. The project was awarded to Rick Road Construction Limited (RRC) in 2018.

Road causing accidents

Umar Musa a 34-year-old resident, expressed dismay at the non-completion of the project which has caused him an accident.

"I had an accident on this unfinished road last week when a commercial bus driver tried to avoid a particularly large pothole."

Babagana Lawan, a 34-year-old resident, also shared a distressing experience he had on the road.

"Just a few months ago, I had a major accident with my car involving a commercial bus. The bus was attempting to navigate a particularly rough section of the road when its front tire got stuck in a deep pothole. I lost control, and the bus overturned, causing several injuries among the passengers. It was a chaotic scene, and emergency services had to be called to provide immediate medical assistance to us," he said

Community frustration mounts

As the community eagerly anticipates the completion of the road, frustration and concern has begun to permeate the air.

The project, which initially promised improved transportation and enhanced connectivity, now finds itself mired in uncertainty. Residents, who had eagerly awaited the benefits this project would bring, now find their patience waning.

Musa Abdullahi, a resident of Kallawa town, expressed disappointment with the government and how the unfinished road affected his daily life.

"It's been a real challenge. I'm a farmer, and I rely on being able to transport my crops to the Damaturu market. But with the road in such poor condition, it's become almost impossible to get my goods to market promptly. It's affecting my income and my ability to provide for my family," he said.

Yagana Ibrahim, a 30-year-old nurse from Tarmuwa, expressed her frustration regarding the delayed completion of the road project. She plies the road to work daily.

However, due to the poor road condition, her travel time has doubled, causing stress and jeopardising the lives of patients.

"There have been instances where I couldn't reach the hospital in time for emergencies. It's disheartening to witness the negative impact of this project delay on the well-being of our community. Patients are suffering, and lives are at risk. The road conditions make it extremely challenging to provide timely medical assistance, and it's deeply frustrating for healthcare professionals like myself who strive to save lives," she said.

UDEME reached out to the Ministry of Works which is saddled with the responsibility of supervising the project through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to know the funds released to the contractor and other information about the project. The ministry failed to respond.

Findings by UDEME show that the project was awarded to Rick Rock Construction Limited headquartered in Jos, Plateau State.

Calls put through to the company were not answered. When UDEME visited the company, staff members said they are not authorised to speak about the issue.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Hassan Muhammad, spoke on the legal implication of the delay in the completion of the project.

"There is law in the state that guides and regulates public procurement and once it is violated from both sides, there are penalties provided by the law.

"Where the delay is caused by the employer, invariably the contractor should be entitled to an extension of time for completion. If the delay is caused by the contractor, the employer is entitled to claim extra costs and inconveniences arising therefrom against the contractor."