Liberia: House Cites East Construction Ltd

The House of Representatives has cited East Construction Limited, along with its consultant, Kelvin Blama, to appear before its leadership on Monday, 26 June to speak on current road construction and straight adherence to standards of the Ministry of Public Works.

The House leadership took the decision on Monday, 19 June during a meeting with the Ministry of Public Works over a complaint filed by Montserrado County Electoral District# 6 Representative Samuel Enders, about a reported sale of removed asphalt pavements from the ongoing RIA road construction and alleged insults against his persons by East Construction consultant Kelvin Blama.

The House says the company is also cited to provide an update on the status of the ongoing RIA road construction and possible detour routes to avoid congestion.

Expansion and reconstruction of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway (RIA to ELWA Junction Road stretch) in Liberia is under construction by East Construction Ltd.

The 45-kilometer road project commenced since September 2021 and was scheduled for completion within three years, specifically by 2024 with an estimated cost of US$116 million.

The Ministry of Public Works will accompany East Construction Ltd before the House's leadership on Monday, 26 June.

