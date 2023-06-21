Liberia: 15,000 Young People Endorse Cummings

Over 15,000 young people have endorsed Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine's 2023 presidential ticket.

The group under the banner "Progressive Women and Children" endorsed the opposition Collaboration Political Parties (CPP) ticket Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

The program was held at the CPP headquarters in Sinkor and brought together several youths, particularly women and girls.

The group described the Cummings-Brumskine ticket as the liberator of their future that will transform Liberia and fix the country's damaged image and economy.

The group said it has long been held in social, economic, and political captivity under the Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC) government and its predecessors.

Receiving the endorsement, CPP standard bearer and head of the "Fixer Ticket" Mr. Cummings extolled the group for its support and endorsement of his presidential bid.

Cummings said he takes the endorsement very seriously and he will ensure that the youth of Liberia are transformed. He said he will ensure that they are given hope for the future with an understanding to compete in the global market.

"I want to thank you for this endorsement. I also want you to know that I take this very seriously. I want you to know that I am committed," he said.

"When we take the oath of office in January next year, we will start the journey of restoring good governance to Liberia, economic growth, and prosperity. And we will look at our women and children," he noted.

The opposition leader said young people represent the future of Liberia while the women are the backbone of the country.

He assured Liberians that he will work harder every day to make sure that their lives are transformed.

"I want to assure you that Liberia will have a brighter future under a Cummings-Brumskine administration. We will make sure that the lives of all are transformed."

"Please leave here today and know that we are committed to changing this country," he concluded.

For her part, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, the running mate to Mr. Cummings, urged the petitioners to be more serious about their petition by voting for the CPP on 10 October 2023.

Cllr. Brumskine said if the women of Liberia are not serious about what they say in their petition, they will watch their children die from "Drug Crisis."

"If you are not serious, you will watch your children die before your own eyes."

She urged them to be serious and stop chanting battlecry that will not benefit them and their children's future.

Rather, Cllr. Brumskine urged women to focus on the restoration of their children's future by voting for the Cummings-Brumskine ticket.

She added that the opportunity will be provided to the women and young people to decide on shifting their future for the better.

Reading the petition, the secretary general of the progressive women and children, Princess Tokpah stated that the ANC political leader, Alexander B. Cummings is the emancipator of Liberians from their current state of servitude of poverty.

"The Progressive Women and Children of Liberia is a registered group in Liberia that has a membership of over 15,000," she said.

"We are based in six counties, namely Montserrado County, Margibi, Lofa, Bong, and Grand Cape Mount. We have decided to endorse you because we see our future in you," she stated.