Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Launches Cashback Initiative

In a move to reward customer loyalty and promote digital transactions, Vodafone Ghana has launched a new cashback initiative, the 'ƐDAMU' promo.

The promo, which roughly translates to 'jackpot' in Akan, offers customers up to 20 per cent cashback on their recharge value.

This reward applies to any single top-up of GH¢5.00 or more made through digital platforms, including Vodafone Cash, My Vodafone App (MVA), Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), and approved third-party channels.

The Consumer Business Unit Director, Vodafone Ghana, David Umoh, expressed enthusiasm about the new initiative.

"At Vodafone Ghana, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to show our customers that their trust in us is deeply valued. The ƐDAMU promo allows us to reward our customers and also encourage the use of digital channels for airtime purchases, aligning with Vodafone Ghana's digital transformation agenda," he said.

Vodafone Ghana, he said, had a strong track record of driving digital transformation through its innovative products and services.

He said the company's commitment to creating a digital society that prioritises inclusivity and accessibility has been unwavering.

"The ƐDAMU promo is another step in Vodafone Ghana's journey towards a more connected and digitally empowered future. By embracing technology and pushing boundaries, the company continues to pave the way for digital innovation in the telecommunications sector," he said.

The promotion is open to all consumer and business mobile prepaid and hybrid subscribers. Customers will see their cash rewards instantly credited to their Vodafone Cash accounts each time they make an eligible digital recharge of GH¢5 or above.

In a unique twist, customers can also earn cashback rewards for friends and family when they purchase airtime for another Vodafone number via eligible channels.

However, purchases for numbers on other networks will not attract cashback rewards.