Ghana: High Court Decides On Daily Hearing of Gyakye Quayson Case Today

The High Court in Accra will today hear a motion in which lawyers for James Gyakye Quayson are seeking the court to set aside its order to have daily hearing of the perjury case against their client.

Mr Quayson is the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, whose election was declared as unconstitutional, null and void by the Supreme Court.

On June 16, the court upheld the argument for the Attorney-General to conduct trial of the case on daily basis, starting from June 20.

But, Mr Quayson's legal team led by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata filed a motion for review and urged the court to consider the Assin North by-election, which had Mr Quayson as the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

When the case was called, Mr Tsikata notified the court about the motion.

However, a Deputy Attorney-General (A-G), Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, told the court that his office had not received the motion and would need time to respond to it.

The Deputy A-G asked the court to allow lawyers for the accused to cross-examine the first prosecution witness, but Mr Tsikata, did not agree with the request of the Deputy A-G.

Mr Tsikata said the matters raised in the motion for variation preceded the proceedings, hence continuing with the trial would be an injustice to his client.

The court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, adjourned the case to today for ruling.

Former President John Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC, and his 2020 running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, leading members of the NDC, sympathisers and constituents came to solidarise with Mr Quayson.

Some of them held placards which read "respect the choice of the people," "we will vote for Quayson today and tomorrow," among others.

The facts according to Mr Tuah-Yeboah, are that, the accused on July 26, 2019, signed an application form for a Republic of Ghana passport in which accused indicated that he was a Ghanaian and does not have dual nationality.

The Deputy A-G said that Mr Quayson, at the time, held a Canadian citizenship, issued on October 30, 2016, but failed to declare same on the application form.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said based on alleged false information together with the other information provided by the accused on the passport application form, he was issued with a Ghanaian passport, number G2538667, on August 2, 2019.

Mr Quayson is currently on GH¢100,000 bail with one surety for alleged forgery, perjury and knowingly making false declaration.