Ghana: Danbort FC File Protest Against Still Believe FC, Demand Three Points

Greater Accra Second Division side, Danbort FC, has filed a protest against Still Believe FC after their Middle League game last Saturday.

The Nungua Warriors are demanding the maximum three points and three goals after accusing Still Believe FC of fielding an unqualified team official against the rules of the competition in the contest won by the latter.

The protest filed by Danbort FC, states that the fielding of the unqualified team official in the Group A game, is in breach of the 2021 Regional Football Association League Regulations.

It states that contrary to Article(s) 33 (1) (e) of the 2021 Regional Football Association League Regulations in the Matchday 1 (One) of the Greater Accra Second Division Middle League Group A match played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Still Believe FC fielded an unqualified team official in the person of Abdul Karim Zito as Technical Director on its team sheet.

Per their search in the FIFA Connect, Danbort FC said Abdul Karim Zito is not a registered team official (Technical Director) of Still Believe FC which makes him an unqualified team official to appear on the team sheet and also be seen intermittently on the bench of Still Believe FC.

In an appeal filed by the club's Team Manager, Mr James Kotey, on Monday, Danbort FC are therefore demanding three points and three goals in accordance with Article 33 (5) (a, b and c) of the 2019 Regional Football Association League Regulations 2021.

The article states that: "In addition to the sanctions provided in clauses 2 and 3 above, in response to offences 33 (1) (a) to 33 (1) (e) and 33 (1) (f) respectively, the following sanctions shall apply: (a) The defaulting club shall lose 3 points from its accumulated points from previous matches; (b) The club shall be fined GH¢1,000.00 for Second Division, GH¢500.00 for Third Division and GH¢300.00 for lower Division, 50 per cent of which shall be paid to the opposing club; (c) where the defaulting club is playing at home, the transportation expenses of the opposing club shall also be paid by the defaulting club.

Still Believe FC, the youth side of Dreams FC - owned by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, are expected to file a defence to this protest before a final decision is made by the Disciplinary Committee of the Regional Football Association.