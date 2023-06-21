Nigeria: Abia Govt to Resuscitate Cocoa Processing Industry

"We are determined to make Abia State one of the largest cocoa producers in Nigeria."

The Abia State Government says it will revitalise the state-owned cocoa processing industry to boost the production of the commodity and enhance the economic fortunes of the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, announced this on Tuesday during a meeting with the members of the State Cocoa Transformation Committee in Umuahia.

He said that Nigeria was the largest exporter of cocoa after Côte d'Ivoire; hence the state government was poised to explore the entire value chain in producing and processing the commodity.

He added that the government would provide funding and training for cocoa farmers to adopt improved ways of farming to boost production.

"We are determined to make Abia State one of the largest producers of cocoa in Nigeria," he said.

Mr Emetu said that the meeting was to acquaint the farmers with the government's policy thrust on cocoa production and remind them of the imperatives of cocoa production.

He explained that cocoa production enhanced food security, good nutrition, organic fertilisers, and raw materials for industries and served as a source of foreign exchange.

The deputy governor expressed displeasure over the leasing out of Agbozu Cocoa Estate, a government-owned property, in Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area of the state.

He requested the lease agreement from Okey Ihedioha, permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

In his remarks, Mr Ihedioha said that the state was blessed with cocoa-producing belts in areas such as the Ibere community in Ikwuano Local Government Area and Itumbuzo community in Bende Local Government Area.

He said the state would produce more cocoa with government support.

Abia was ranked eighth in cocoa production, leaving room for improvement, according to John Kalu, the state chairperson of the Cocoa Farmers Association.

Mr Kalu urged the government to subsidise the rates of inputs and distribute improved cocoa seedlings to farmers for mass production and bumper harvest.

The representative of the Cocoa Institute of Nigeria, Prince Olaniyi, expressed disappointment that the only government-owned cocoa plantation had been leased out.

He said out of the cocoa-producing states, Abia had one of the best cocoa seeds nationwide.