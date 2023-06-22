Mali: 'Songlines Is Delighted to Offer Free Access to Our April 2023 Issue to Afropop Listeners!

In this issue, our cover star was late master Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré - we spoke to Oumou Sangaré, his son Vieux and other friends and acolytes to find out what made him so special - while inside we also chat to ballad revivalists Hack-Poets Guild and Senegal's finest, Baaba Maal, before catching up with enigmatic gwo ka legend Polobi and taking a deep dive into the aboriginal music of Taiwan.

All this, plus a Beginner's Guide to the recently departed Gal Costa, a Dispatch from Angola where the death of a kuduro legend sparked scenes not seen for half a century, as well as the usual wealth of expert reviews on albums from around the globe, competitions and news.

