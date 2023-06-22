Mali: 'Songlines Is Delighted to Offer Free Access to Our April 2023 Issue to Afropop Listeners!

21 June 2023
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Mukwae Wabei Siyolwe

In this issue, our cover star was late master Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré - we spoke to Oumou Sangaré, his son Vieux and other friends and acolytes to find out what made him so special - while inside we also chat to ballad revivalists Hack-Poets Guild and Senegal's finest, Baaba Maal, before catching up with enigmatic gwo ka legend Polobi and taking a deep dive into the aboriginal music of Taiwan.

All this, plus a Beginner's Guide to the recently departed Gal Costa, a Dispatch from Angola where the death of a kuduro legend sparked scenes not seen for half a century, as well as the usual wealth of expert reviews on albums from around the globe, competitions and news.

Please note that your access will expire on July 6 2023

