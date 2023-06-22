Nigeria: Enugu Govt to Earmark 100,000 Hectares of Land for Cassava Production

The governor said cassava production would go beyond consumption to export.

SectionThe Enugu State Government says it will earmark over 100,000 hectares of land to boost cassava production for export.

This is even as the federal government expressed its desire to collaborate with the state government on agriculture.

The State Governor, Peter Mbah, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning led by the Permanent Secretary, Nebeolisa Anako, on Tuesday, in Enugu.

Mr Mbah said his administration had identified agriculture as one of the productive sectors that would drive development and growth in the state.

The governor said that cassava production would go beyond consumption to export.

He said the value chain that would generate revenue for the people, such as cassava flour, cassava cake, and cassava chips, among others, would be created from cassava production.

"This project is in sync with our developmental plan, and we have identified agriculture as one of the productivity sectors.

"Enugu has arable land that yields five times more than other states. We will be working with you closely and ready to provide all the things needed to pilot a project in our state," the governor added.

Earlier, the permanent secretary, Mr Anako, expressed delight at the warm reception, saying the delegation from the ministry, comprising multi-sectoral team members, was eager to chart a way forward for the development of the country's economy.

Mr Anako recalled that the Federal Executive Council had earlier given approval for a pilot project on cassava production to commence in the South- east region.

The permanent secretary said the ministry was ready to collaborate with the state government, including their universities, to grow the economy.

According to him, the project will start with sensitisation on the biosphere, cassava, and palm production.

He also disclosed that the project would grow the economy, attract employment, and engage the youth.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the federal government would make grants available to Enugu farmers regarding the project.

(NAN)