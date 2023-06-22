Nigeria: Edo 2024 - PDP Chieftain Defects to Labour Party, Says 'I'm Tired of Godfathers'

"I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore."

A former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, received the Labour Party (LP) membership card after defecting from the PDP ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

He was a PDP governorship aspirant in 2020.

Mr Imansuangbon, popularly known as Riceman, spoke to reporters shortly after receiving the card at the LP secretariat in Benin.

He said godfatherism was over in Edo politics and that it was now left for the ordinary people to decide who would succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

"I have been in this sojourn to govern Edo State for 20 years. I pray that LP will get it right, and if they do get it right and give me the ticket, it will mean game over for the godfathers.

"Edo men are the finest species created by God. Now my eyes are opened, I have decided to take my case in 2024 to God Almighty and Edo people.

"I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore.

"I am tired of the oppression of godfathers. I am tired of the godfathers' deception and tricks.

"I want to take my faith and destiny and put them into God's hands as well as the hands of the people of Edo State.

Mr Imansuangbon said he was sure of victory in 2024, with the support of the people.

"The people will be on my side. And if the people are on my side, God will be is on my side," he said.

Mr Imansuangbon described the LP as the people's party.

"I have decided to go to the people's party, which is the Labour Party and the obidient' family. Let the people decide."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others who received LP membership cards include Andrew Emwanta, former Edo State commissioner for information, and Amen Uhumwangho-Ogbemudia.

The state LP Chairperson, Kelly Ogbaloi, welcomed Mr Imansuangbon and others to the party and urged them to work for the party's victory.

The LP made a remarkable showing in the 2023 general elections and has continued to attract some new members, apparently because of Peter Obi's effect.

Mr Obi was the party presidential candidate in 2023.