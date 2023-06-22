Nigerian-American, 69, Declared Wanted for Heroin Trafficking

The United States Department of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has declared Nigerian-American, Oluwasheun Akorede wanted for drug trafficking.

The DEA made this known on its official website while informing the public on how to "anonymously report tips about fugitives and other criminal activity" to the agency for an undisclosed sum of reward.

The 69-year-old fugitive was last seen in Brooklyn, New York and was described by the agency as weighing 190 pounds (86kg) with black hair and brown eyes.

The U.S DEA warned the public not to attempt to apprehend the fugitive as he may be armed and dangerous.