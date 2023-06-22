Nigeria: Ex-World Bank President Hails Tinubu Over Policies to Reduce Corruption, Inflation

Former President of the World Bank, David Malpass, has lauded the economic strategies employed by President Bola Tinubu since assuming office on May 29.

Malpass took to his official Twitter account to express his appreciation for Tinubu's decisive actions aimed at abolishing Nigeria's detrimental government subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

In a tweet, Malpass declared, "Glad to see @officialABAT taking concrete steps to scrap Nigeria's harmful government subsidies and multiple exchange rates. These are important steps toward currency stability, lower inflation, and reduced corruption in Africa's most populous country."

Since assuming the presidency, Tinubu has implemented a series of reform measures, with the most prominent one being the removal of fuel subsidy.