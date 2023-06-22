Nigeria: We'll Determine Petitions According to the Law - Presidential Tribunal

21 June 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, has reiterated the commitment of members of the panel to rely on the law in the determination of the petitions before the court.

Justice Tsammani spoke on Wednesday during hearing of the petition by the Allied People's Movement (APM) against the alleged double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Counsel to APM, A.G. Idiagbonya, had claimed that INEC refused to provide some documents the party requested.

But counsel to INEC, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), informed the court that the subpoena by APM was served on the commission only on June 19, 2023, when the petition was filed on March 30.

He informed the court that everybody always find an excuse to pick on INEC.

Responding, Tsammani said he read some media commentaries accusing the panel of siding with INEC against other parties.

"Some people are writing that we are siding with INEC. Anybody can write anything they like to write. But we will determine these petitions in accordance with the law and our conscience," he said.

