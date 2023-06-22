South Africa: Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste - South African News Briefs - June 22, 2023

AI-generated image of Markus Jooste, former Steinhoff CEO, who did not attend the opening of his criminal trial in Germany on April 18, 2023. His legal team said he had passport problems, and he ran the risk of being arrested if he tried to leave South Africa.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste Wanted in Germany for Accounting Fraud

Markus Jooste, the former CEO of Steinhoff, is now a wanted man in Germany as he faces charges of accounting fraud, reports News24. A German court issued an arrest warrant for Jooste after he failed to show up for trial in the country. However, extraditing Jooste from South Africa to Germany may prove difficult as there is no bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries, and both countries have the right to refuse the extradition of their own nationals under the European Extradition Convention. If found guilty, Jooste could face up to three years in jail.

Former Health Department Communications Head Popo Maja Charged with Corruption

Former head of communications in the Department of Health, Popo Maja, has been charged with corruption, reports Mail & Guardian. Maja was placed on suspension in September 2021 along with a number of other health department executives over their alleged roles in the dodgy Digital Vibes communication contract. The scandal led to the resignation of former health minister Zweli Mkhize. The Special Investigating Unit found evidence of misconduct and recommended criminal charges against some officials. Mkhize denies any wrongdoing and claims the report has tarnished his reputation.

Taxi Drivers Demand Formal Employment Rights and Benefits

Taxi drivers are demanding formal employment rights, including access to benefits like Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), collective wage bargaining, and skills levies, reports News24. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), along with the Qina National Public Transport Workers Association, has asked the government to formally recognise the employment rights of taxi drivers and marshalls. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) acknowledges the issue and plans to register taxi associations as businesses to comply with employment laws. They also intend to introduce health benefits for the industry. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) is open to negotiations regarding formal employment for taxi workers.

More South African news