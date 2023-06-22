Liberia - Min. Kemayah Calls for Global Condemnation of Russia's Military Invasion

Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, has called on every well-meaning nation and Government across the world to condemn the Russian Federation in the strongest terms, without any precondition, for what he describes as its ongoing unprovoked act of barbarism, cruelty, and inhumanity being perpetrated against the Government and Peaceful People of Ukraine.

Kemayah made the remark on Tuesday, June 20, when he served as Keynote speaker marking the commemoration of World Refugee Day held at the Monrovia City Hall.

It was organized and celebrated by the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) with support from UNHCR. This year's World Refugee Day was celebrated under the theme: "Hope Away From Home".

He also mentioned that the Government of Liberia stands in support, empathy, and solidarity with the Government and People of Ukraine and the international coalition to ensure that those who bear the greatest responsibilities for the unwarranted mayhem, brutalities, and atrocities in Ukraine give account to the fullest, no matter what or how long, for their unjust and brutal actions against that sovereign nation.

He stated that Liberia and its international partners have shared values in the areas of democracy, global peace and security, international trade, and the maintenance, protection and promotion of the international rule-based order as well as the principles of the United Nations Charter and other relevant international Laws.

He, however, said that Liberia and its international partners also uphold the conventions and treaties concerning respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and self-determination of all nation-states of the world, particularly the great and resilient people of Ukraine.

"Liberia has been resounding and loudly vocal at all international fora in condemning the war in Ukraine, and will continue to do so.

"We fully support the Ten-Point Peace Plan of His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine and the Government and People of Ukraine for the restoration of genuine and sustainable peace to Ukraine," said Kemayah.

He indicated that Liberia will further support all United Nations Resolutions and concerted efforts of the international community for the return of Just and Lasting Peace to Ukraine.

"Liberia was once a known source of refugees in West Africa. The entire country was uprooted and devastated as a result of fourteen years of brutal civil war. The entire population of Liberia was forcibly displaced".

Reflecting on the fourteen years of brutal civil war in Liberia, Kemayah noted that Liberia has graduated from conflict to peace stressing "2023 is an important year for Liberia as we celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted peace since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on August 18, 2003 in Accra, Republic of Ghana."

He said Liberia is a resounding peacebuilding success story for ECOWAS, AU, MRU and the United Nations, including the Governments and Peoples of their respective Member States, for the restoration of peace and security, democracy and the rule of law in Liberia.

Kemayah pointed out that today Liberia celebrates the gallantry and commitment of all those who lost their lives during the ECOMOG and UN Peacekeeping Operations in Liberia.

He narrated that Liberia will forever be grateful and thankful to its neighbors in Africa, United Nations and international partners worldwide who sacrificed so much to return the country to peace, stability, democracy and to be counted among the comity of nations.

"Today, our story has changed as a nation, from a Country benefitting from the presence of ECOMOG and UNMIL - UN Peacekeepers to United Nations Troop Contributing Country; with our gallant men and women serving in the United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali - MINUSMA. Additionally, the Armed Forces of Liberia as Military Observers serving in Sudan and South Sudan", he added.

Kemayah disclosed that the Government of Liberia, through the LRRRC and other relevant agencies, has worked over the years in fulfilling its commitments towards refugees within the borders of Liberia.

According to him, the Government of Liberia has done much in bringing this year's theme to reality, adding "between the period 2018 and 2020, the Government of Liberia under the astute Leadership of George Manneh Weah, provided EU Spotlight Initiative, land in the quantity of about 1,310 acres in Bahn, Nimba County and PTP, Grand Gedeh County where integrated refugees are currently living in durable shelters.

He further stressed that the social and economic integration of these refugees, who are certainly far away from home, is ensured by the provision of quality education and other productive and beneficial activities that will make them self-sufficient, and contribute to the economic activities of the host country, in this case, Liberia.

He also hailed President George Manneh Weah for signing an Executive Order No. 108, which supports integration and access to social services and safety nets for refugees and other vulnerable populations in Liberia.

Kemayah said this is intended to enable former Ivorian refugees to benefit from simplified procedures that enable continued enjoyment of their existing rights to basic services; including access to education, health care, and infrastructure; inclusive of housing.

He mentioned that they will also benefit from accelerated and no cost regularization of their long term status and documentation for permanent residency to optimize local integration, and live in dignity and peace.