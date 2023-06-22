Nigeria: CJID Announces Conference On Accountability Journalism, Innovation

The conference will feature workshops, expert panels and explore media innovations and technological tools that can fortify journalism practice in the African region.

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has announced its maiden West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference (WAJIC). It hopes to gather about 300 journalists to discuss issues surrounding the industry's growth in the African region.

The conference will take place between 24-26 July 2023.

The conference will start with an Art Exhibition on the evening of 24th July, and the conference will run from the 25th -26th in Abuja, the Federal Capital of Nigeria.

#WAJIC2023 will convene journalists, media professionals, the academic community, policymakers, government institutions, and other relevant stakeholders across West Africa to discuss the state of accountability journalism in West Africa and how innovation impacts its evolution, values and principles.

The conference will feature workshops, expert panels and explore media innovations and technological tools that can fortify journalism practice in the African region.

It will also foster networking opportunities and collaboration that can improve accountability journalism in ways that meet the yearnings of democracy and development in the interest of Africa.

300 Delegates

The 300 expected delegates will together explore innovative approaches to accountability journalism along these thematic areas:

- The Future of Journalism Education

- Advancing Investigative Reporting for Democratic Accountability

- Driving Accountability with Data Journalism: Methods, Analysis, and Visualization

- Solutions Approach to Journalism

- Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technology and Journalism Interface

- Press Freedom and Shrinking Spaces

- Media in West Africa Elections: Observation, Reporting, and Polling

- Media and Society

- Information Disorder in the Digital Age

- Exploring Funding and Sustainability Models for Newsrooms