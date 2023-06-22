Nigeria: Six Vigilantes Killed in Night Attack in Plateau

There have been a series of attacks and reprisal attacks between pastoralists and farming communities in recent times in the state.

At least six members of a vigilante group were killed on Tuesday night attack in Sambak, a community in Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ishaku Sabastine, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

"It was a diversionary attack because the information we got earlier was that the criminals were going to attack Tashek and Wereng to rustle cows (in Riyom); six lives were lost in Riyom."

While narrating how the vigilantes were killed, the Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, told journalists that "the victims who were on surveillance were "suddenly waylaid by the gunmen. The gunmen first shot two of the vigilantes. So, when four of their colleagues went to evacuate them, they were also gunned down. This brings the total to six."

Tuesday's attack continued the reprisal attacks between farming communities and herders in the state.

On Monday, 22 people were reportedly killed in Barikin Ladi LGA.

The spokesperson of the state's police command who confirmed Monday's night attack called on the people of the state to always contact the police for any emergency information, saying that such an attempt will help the security to arrest the problem quickly.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfuwang, has condemned the latest attacks and assured that the government would do everything possible to arrest the situation, calling an all and sundry in the state to remain calm.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Musa Haladu, in charge of Zone 4, who visited the state, promised to inspect the security situation and pledged to work with the security agencies to ensure peace in the state.

OPSH meets with communities

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the resurgence of hostilities in some communities on the Plateau, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Abdulsalami Ibrahim, on Tuesday held a meeting with stakeholders from Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Governments.

The meeting was held at the Headquarters of the unit in Jos, the capital of the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the OPSH commander to the people of the state to be committed to peaceful co-existence.

The OPSH commander noted that the root causes of the crises in Plateau that have lasted over 20 years must be identified and addressed holistically. He decried the rate at which human lives were being wasted over trivial issues that could have been resolved through dialogue.