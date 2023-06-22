Nigeria: Agreement - We're Giving President Time, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it will give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu time to implement its agreement with the federal government.

National president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this while fielding questions from journalists during a colloquium organised by the Nasarawa State University Keffi branch of ASUU in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

He expressed optimism that President Tinubu will implement the agreement on revitalisation of public universities in the country, and other welfare issues for union members.

He, however, called on the federal government to urgently pay the salary arrears of his members withheld by the last administration for embarking on strike to push for their demands for improved package.

Osodeke reiterated the commitment of ASSU in the fight for improved infrastructure, better funding and independence of public universities in the country.

He urged the federal government to commence implementation of agreements reached with the union to avoid industrial actions.

Speaking at the colloquium, Professors Nasir Fagge and Biodun Ogunyemi, both former presidents of ASUU, advocated stiffer penalties for lecturers who engaged in unethical conducts.

They decried the growing cases of "sex for marks" syndrome, noting that the anomaly is unhealthy.

They called on university administrations to evolve mechanisms to deal with the situation.

On his part, the vice chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Suleiman Bala, called on ASUU to imbibe the virtues of patriotism and selflessness in their quest for a better university system.

The colloquium was aimed at finding solutions to unethical conducts in Nigerian Universities as well as updating the lecturers on the principles and workings of ASUU.