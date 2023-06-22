Nigeria: Guinness World Record - Hilda Baci Immortalized As Longest Cooking Marathon Holder

After Hilda Baci was officially certified by Guinness World Record, GWR, as the longest cooking marathon holder, the management of Amore Gardens renamed its Industrial Kitchen as 'Chef Hilda's Kitchen' as a way of honouring the Cook-A-Thon star.

This development stems from the global sensation's four-day activity held at the events center between May 11 and 15 2023.

Hilda Baci, according to GWR, as an individual cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes following a thorough review of all the evidence. The attempt by the iconic chef is in a bid to place Nigeria on the global culinary map.

In a statement by the Amore Group, Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatobi Okubote stated, Hilda Baci's performance, zest, and resilience is in alliance and consistent with the Amore Spirit which is to create a platform via international standard infrastructure that will inspire other people to do extraordinary things, aspire to reach higher heights, and think globally.

"Consequently, the board and management at Amore are absolutely pleased to inform you of the approval to immortalize Hilda Baci's name on location Amore where you shook the world in May 2023 and thus will dedicate a section of the Garden to immortalize your achievement.

"Hilda's feat attracted more than 5, ooo visitors at Amore Gardens during the Cookathon including visits from politicians, and celebrities. Additionally, Hilda's winning tweet by Guinness World Record has also been declared as the best-performing tweet thus far by the body with nearly 30 million news feeds reached", he said.

In her acceptance speech, Hilda Baci said "This is indeed a surreal moment. I appreciate the management of Amore Gardens for the kind gesture. I thank everyone who trooped to the grounds to cheer me up during the cooking marathon. I take pride in this recognition and encourage every young woman with a strong vision to stay focused for great results".