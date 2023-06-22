Ghana: BoG Urges Financial Institutions to Use Digital Platforms to Integrate

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Yedu Addison, has called on stakeholders to leverage the potential of digital platforms and ecosystems to unlock trade and investments opportunities to foster regional integration.

He made the call on Tuesday in Accra at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2023).

He pointed out how technology has revolutionized industries all over the world and cited three main channels that this could be done.

"Access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity is the foundation upon which digital platforms thrive. Governments and private sector stakeholders must collaborate to invest in broadband infrastructure, expand network coverage and bridge the digital divide within and across countries," he stated.

By providing seamless connectivity, he said, stakeholders can enable businesses, entrepreneurs and consumers to participate fully in the digital economy to seize new trade and investment opportunities.

"Africa is a hotbed of entrepreneurial talent with technological savvy youthful population, and we must nurture and support such digital innovators," he noted.

According to him, by establishing incubation centres, providing mentorship programmes, and offering access to funding, financial institutions can empower start-ups and SMEs to develop innovative solutions to address unique challenges and needs of the continent.

He noted that encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation would drive job creation, boost economic diversification and as well attract investment in key sectors.

"Digital literacy and proficiency are prerequisites for individuals and businesses to harness the full potential of digital platforms," he stressed.

He pointed out that the educational institutions, in partnership with private sector entities, should design and implement programmes that would equip the youth and workforce with the necessary digital skills and knowledge.

"By investing in training and upskilling digital programmes, we can create a highly empowered workforce to drive innovation, productivity, and competitiveness," he noted.