Liberia: Fiancée Accuses Cllr. Johnny Momoh of Violating Womanhood

Ms. Marie Nallon, the fiancee of renowned Liberian lawyer Cllr. Johnny Momoh has accused him of allegedly violating womanhood.

She provided the video footage to the Brewerville City Court Stipendiary Magistrates against Cllr. Momoh's alleged action Wednesday, 21 June 2023 during a hearing.

According to Ms. Nallon, Cllr. Momoh is seen publicly disgracing her before her son who had come to Liberia for the first time after fifteen years.

"This renowned corporate lawyer, Supreme Court lawyer, violated womanhood, especially this woman that he slept with for eight unbroken years," Ms. Nallon alleged.

"I also have [a] recording ... that will give this court where he is threatening that he will send his men to harm me," Ms. Nallon alleged further.

In the video, she said the court will see Cllr. Momoh blocked her from entering the house.

"Also, you will [see] ... his daughter Ruth Momoh and his brother referring to me as [a] prostitute."

She accused Cllr. Momoh of telling her that his wife whom he left for 18 [years] will sue her [Ms. Nallon] for damage for stealing her man.

Cllr. Momoh was dragged to court to face charges of domestic violence and criminal coercion by his fiancee Ms. Nallon.

Momoh, who mostly handles high-profile cases, was ordered arrested by Stipendiary Magistrate Ernest Bana of the Brewerville Magisterial Court after being sued by his fiancée Marie Nallon on the charges levied against him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nallon had alleged that Momoh and his accomplices threw out her personal belongings, including jewelry worth US$500,000 and cash of US$75,000 and L$80,000, from their Virginia home while she was away on 8 April.

During the trial on Wednesday, Ms. Nallon was requested by the prosecution to provide video evidence she earlier promised to present to the court.

"I have with me in my hands three disks containing evidence and action displayed of Cllr. Momoh, assaulting me before my son, and this is the disk," she stated.

According to her, on 8 April 2023, at about 6:30 am, she left her house and later received calls from her maid that Cllr. Momoh had gone home and was throwing her things outside because she no longer belonged in the house.

She noted that before Cllr. Momoh came to forcefully remove her things from the house, he had left for over six months without feeding her for a new relationship.

Ms. Nallon indicated that she didn't embarrass Cllr. Momoh despite receiving information.