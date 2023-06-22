Nigeria: Subsidy - Group Canvasses N200,000 Minimum Wage for Workers

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Workers' Alliance for Inclusive Socio-economic Reforms (WAISER), has canvassed N200,000 monthly salary as minimum wage for Nigerian workers to cushion effects of the recent fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

The group also proposed to government, two days of the week as e-governance work days in line with the global emerging trends.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Amodu Isiaka, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The proposal, according to Isiaka will help boost productivity and increase morale of Nigerian workers.

Isiaka said the call became imperative to urgently reduce the pains workers are going through in view of the subsidy removal.

He said the socio-economic realities of the removal are currently being faced by about 130 million Nigerians living below poverty line; with over 30 per cent unemployment rate.

Speaking further on the proposal, he said, "this will automatically reduce work-related expenditure by as much as 40%.

"Kwara, Edo and some other states have embraced declaration of two days as work free days. Benue has experimented with work- free days for farming. Kaduna State also has a work-free day policy.

"The Federal Government has an existing initiative on e-governance through National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

"This was designed to among others to support the development of government eservices for responsive, efficient, effective and equitable delivery of public service to all people in strategic sectors of the economy.