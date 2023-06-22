Nigeria: Uber, Bolt Drivers Suspend Strike for Dialogue

Ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria, represented by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) have suspended their planned indefinite strike to allow for dialogue with government.

The union's chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Jossy Olawale, announced this in a statement on June 21, 2023, in Lagos.

The scheduled meeting, involving the Ministry of Labour and Employment, app-based companies (Uber and Bolt), and the union, was initially planned for June 20 but has been rescheduled to June 26 to facilitate constructive discussions.

The AUATWON spokesperson expressed dismay over the challenges facing workers since the fuel pump price increased by 300 per cent.

He noted that the increase has impacted negatively on workers' service delivery, with the fuel subsidy removal leading to a more than 200% loss in earnings and poor living conditions.

The ride-hailing drivers, including Uber, Bolt, LagRide and Indriver, had on Wednesday, June 7, commenced a nationwide warning strike that was to run till Friday.

At the direction of the AUATWON, ride-hailing drivers followed a sit-at-home order until the ride-hailing companies increased their base fares by 200%.