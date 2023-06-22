Ghana Wins Gold Medals in Powerlifting

Ghana secured seven gold medals at the recent African Para Powerlifting Regional Championship in Accra.

The seven Ghanaian gold medalists out of the 18 Para Powerlifters, include Haruna Tahiru, Emmanuel Nii Tetteh, Patricia Nyamekye, Isaac Obeng, Akosua Nkansah, Julian Ampofo and Frank Fudzi.

In an address, the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Ghana National Paralympic Committee and the Ghana Para Powerlifting, Mr Sampson Deen, encouraged all Para Lifters to persevere in pursuing their dreams and goals, particularly in the area of sports.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Local Organizing Committee, for their meticulous planning of the Para Powerlifting competition.

The event welcomed participants from 15 African countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone and Togo.