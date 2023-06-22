Nigeria: American Rappers, Travis Scott, Sheck Wes Shoot Music Video in Kano

22 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

American rappers, Travis Scott and Sheck Wes are currently shooting a music video for an upcoming song in Kano state.

The 'Butterfly Effect' rapper landed in Nigeria a few days ago, after linking up with Nigerian rapper, Rema before moving to Kano.

Travis was spotted at different locations from Unguwan Dawa, to Gwale local government area.

Photos and videos captured residents that came out in their numbers to watch Travis and Sheck as they coordinated their video shoot.

Earlier, some fans bumped into him at the hotel he lodged and asked to take some snapshots with the rapper.

