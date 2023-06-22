Nigeria: Japa - I Support Nigerians Fleeing Abroad for Greener Pastures - Peter Obi

Labour Party's Presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi has endorsed Nigerians fleeing the country for greener pastures abroad, "JAPA", saying it will benefit Nigeria's fortunes in the future.

The former Anambra governor who gained massive support from Nigerians, especially on Social media in the just concluded electioneering campaign for being "a prudent and incorrupt politician", stated that today's brain drain will be Nigeria's brain gain tomorrow.

Ex-governor Obi, in a series of tweets, Thursday, supported Bill Gate's opinion on the migration wave hitting Nigeria, noting in the tweet that "Nigerians leaving the country will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria".

"I read and agree with Bill Gates's recent comment on the 'japa syndrome, where, according to reports, he stated that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for our country."

Obi noted that "I have always preached and maintained this same position that 'Our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow'."

"Nigerians leaving the country may look like a loss today, but when we start doing the right things and taking the governance of our nation more seriously, the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria, as it happened in China, India, Ireland and other developing countries," Peter Obi noted.

Peter Obi's comments are coming on the heels of a clarification by the British Envoy to Nigeria on the UK visa policy believed to be targeted at Nigerian students who depart the country in droves with their families.