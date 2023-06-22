Ghana: Man in Trouble for Allegedly Stealing Ecg Electrical Cables

22 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

An unemployed man has been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing electrical cables of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Geoffrey Obuobi, 31, who resides at Nima, is to reappear before the court on June 30.

He pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and causing unlawful damage when he appeared before the court presided by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Louis Mensah told the court that the Accra East District of ECG had been experiencing rampant stealing of electrical cables from transformers at Nima and its environs.

On June 9, he said, some copper cables were stolen from ECG transformer at Nima and they were replaced to ensure electric power transmission to residents in the area.

Sgt Mensah said that on Tuesday June 12, a team of ECG technicians went to work on the same ECG transformer.

The prosecution said when the team left the place, the accused went to the transformer with a cutter and started cutting core cable copper.

Sgt Mensah said "An alarm was raised and the accused was arrested in procession with ECG core cable copper valued at GH¢1,900, by the people in the neighborhood."

The court head that Obuobi was handed over to Nima Police and later referred to the ECG investigation team.

Sgt Mensah said, in his caution statement to the police, Obuobi denied the offence.

