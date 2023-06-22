Ghana: Refugees in Ghana Increase to 18,000... As Burkinabes Flee Violence

The population of refugees and asylum seekers in Ghana has increased to more than 18,000, following the influx of Burkina Faso nationals fleeing violence in the country.

So far, only 10,665 of the refugees and asylum seekers have been biometrically registered and documented by the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB).

They are from 30 countries including Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Afghanistan, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia.

This came to light during the commemoration of this year's World Refugee Day in Accra, which was being held globally on the theme: "Hope Away From Home."

The event, which is celebrated on June 20 every year, is an international day designated by the United Nations, to honour refugees around the globe, help to mobilise political will and resources to ensure refugees live decently and focus global attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, Chairman of the Ghana Refugees Board (GRB), said, 3,218 Burkina Faso nationals have been registered as asylum seekers, adding that many others were undergoing screening to be registered.

He said, the country was committed to making sure that refugees did not only keep hope alive while they remain in the country, but develop themselves so that they could make meaningful contribution to the communities they live in, and possibly play their part in rebuilding their countries whenever they return home.

The government, Prof. Attafuah stated, had also authorised the issuance of a version of the Non-Citizen Identity Card to refugees, to ensure the inclusion of refugees in socio-economic activities.

In collaboration with the UNHCR and the Ivorian government, he said, 4,000 Ivorian refugees have been assisted to return home, while 3,000 who opted to remain in Ghana were being assisted to regularise their stay through the issuance of indefinite residence permits.

Ms Esther Kiragu, Country Representative of UNHCR, commended Ghana for its rich tradition of hosting refugees that allowed"space to participate in rebuilding their own lives and guaranteeing the rights of refugees to move around and earn a living."

She noted that, Ghana's policy of inclusion and integration enabled refugee children to have access to free education up to Junior High School as well as access to the National Health Insurance system.

Despite the progressive policy on refugees, MsKiragusaid, the absorption capacity of schools, health centres and other social services in northern Ghana especially, in view of the Burkina Faso refugees, were greatly overstretched.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She advocated development of refugeesbeing hosted in districts in both the Upper East and Upper West regions.

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr Charles Abani, highlighted Ghana's active role in providing relief to refugees over the years, which had helped to provide safe space and livelihoods to persons fleeing conflicts and violence.

He noted that the UN was committed to working together with all stakeholders to find solutions to happenings that have resulted in displacing more than 110 million persons across the world.

Mr Abani urged Ghana to take advantage of its peace status to promote peace and security in the West Africa sub-region as part of efforts to tackle displacement of persons.

MrKwankiaAppollonia, a refugee from Cameroon, thanked Ghanaians for accepting and caring for refugees who trooped to Ghana from neighbouring countries.

She noted that the absence of stigmatisation had given them hope to chase their dreams and build decent lives.