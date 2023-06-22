Rwanda: Digital Transformation in Focus - Rwanda, Guinea Collaborate for ICT Advancements

Rwanda's delegation, led by the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), recently took part in the Republic of Guinea's ICT Week. This three-day gathering, held from June 14 to June 16, brought together influential figures from the ICT sector across Africa.

The delegation consisted of representatives from Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, Irembo Gov, QT Software, Pivot Access, and RSwitch. The ICT Week provided a platform for collaboration, discussions, and the signing of significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations.

During the ICT Week, the Rwandan delegation actively engaged in various activities, including exhibitions, panel discussions, bilateral meetings, and working sessions. These platforms facilitated the exchange of ideas and the exploration of potential partnerships.

Notably, two MoUs were signed, one focusing on procurement collaboration and the other on e-services. These agreements lay the foundation for enhanced cooperation in the ICT sector and the digitization of public services.

The signed MoUs marked a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation in ICT and advancing the digitisation of public services. The partnership created through these agreements holds great potential, particularly for the expansion of Irembo, a renowned Rwandan digital platform, in Guinea.

The formalisation of these partnerships builds upon the strong determination exhibited by both countries to deepen their ties, specifically in the field of ICT, following the visit of President Paul Kagame to Guinea in April 2023.

Expanding Irembo's Reach

The signing of the MoUs between Guinea's National Agency in Charge of Digitization (ANDE), the Rwandan Cooperation Initiative (RCI), and Irembo signifies a step forward in digital transformation efforts.

The collaboration aims to leverage the expertise and experience of both nations to improve access to public services through efficient digital platforms.

With this partnership, there is a positive outlook for the expansion of Irembo's services in Guinea. Irembo's proven track record in Rwanda, where it has revolutionised citizen-government interactions, positions it as a potential catalyst for similar advancements in Guinea's public service delivery.

As Rwanda and Guinea continue to deepen their cooperation, particularly in the digital realm, there is a promising path ahead for advancements in technology, improved access to public services, and ultimately, the socio-economic growth of both nations.