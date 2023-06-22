Ghana: Prudential Bank Commits to Environmental Sustainability With Tree Planting Exercise

In a bid to bolster the government's Green Ghana initiative, Prudential Bank Ghana Limited has undertaken a tree planting exercise, demonstrating its commitment to environmental preservation

The bank's team, led by the Managing Director, Mr Bernard Gyebi, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, planted tree seedlings in the Chipa Tributaries Forest Reserve in an effort to restore some of its degraded parts.

The team planted tree species such as Cassia, Acacia, and Mahogany over an area spanning one hectare in the reserve located at Agormeda in the Greater Accra region.

In his remarks, Mr Gyebi said the bank was excited to, once again, join the nationwide Green Ghana Day campaign aimed at planting 10 million trees.

"It shows our commitment to efforts geared towards replenishing the country's forest cover and contributing towards a more sustainable environment," he said.

He emphasised the company's dedication to environmental stewardship, saying, "As custodians of our planet, we have a solemn duty to protect and preserve it".

He further highlighted the company's vision of providing environmental benefits wherever it operates.

On behalf of the Forestry Commission, Madam Winifred Ohene-Wiafe thanked Prudential Bank for its commitment to the Green Ghana campaign and other sustainability initiatives, and called on other stakeholders to support the project.

Launched in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Water, and Natural Resources, the Green Ghana campaign seeks to mobilise Ghanaians and other stakeholders in a bid to preserve the environment and depleting forest reserves.