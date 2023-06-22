Ghana: Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabana Agyepong Submit NPP Presidential Nomination Form

A Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyepong, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, have submitted their Presidential nomination forms to the Elections Committee of the NPP, for the November 4, flagbearer elections.

Mr Kwabena Agyepong who was also an Executive Press Secretary, to former President John Kufuor, was the first to submit his forms from yesterday morning, and was in the company of his wife, some regional and branch executives of the party.

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, submitted his nomination forms in the afternoon, with a massive crowd making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to ply the road leading to the party head office at Asylum Down in Accra.

In fact, the supporters of the Assin Central legislature, was too huge to control as most of them thronged the party premises in several mini buses, despite the rains.

In a branded T-Shirt of Kennedy Agyapong, with the inscription "Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for President 2024," the supporters sang and cheered the Assin Central legislature as he prepared to deliver his speech.

Addressing the media, Mr Kwabena Agyepong who described himself as the "new dawn" stated that his mission was to create a nation of public-spirited citizens, led by politicians who would be dedicated to public service, to ensure massive development in the area of health, education, infrastructure, security among others.

He explained that, "new dawn" means a drastic reduction of the politicisation of the civil and public services to restore meritocracy.

He stressed that, it is time to bring an end to the wasteful seminars, workshops, forums, retreats and move into an implementation mode to transform the economic challenges facing the country.

Mr Kwabena Agyepong explained that, his governments would halt wasteful expenditure in the public sector, by ensuring that there is value for money in public procurement, therefore, freeing vital resources to support economic empowerment of the youth through technical education, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

"I am offering myself anchored in the belief that the NPP needs a leader who is intensely action-oriented, passionately mission-driven, very demanding of results and prepared to chase progress.

In all humility, I am equipped to provide that sort of leadership that will restore the party as a genuinely united force that will make it possible for us to win the elusive 3rd consecutive victory in 2024," he said.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong added that, the country deserves a new dawn and a new direction and a new face, that would be able to connect with the Ghanaian people and restore the confidence Ghanaians have in the constitution, which he represents.

"If you elect a poodle, you should be prepared to be led by unseen opportunists lurking in the shadows who control the poodle. If you elect an acquisitive person, then be prepared to have our precious resources plundered.

On my part, I seek to restore our cherished values of service, sacrifice and selflessness back into our body politics. We need to instil authenticity, integrity and substance in our political landscape," Mr Kwabena Agyepong said.

On his part, Mr Kennedy Agyapong called on the delegates to support his vision to become flagbearer as he is capable of defeating former President Mahama in the 2024 December Presidential general elections.

He promised the delegates of providing them with decent jobs when he, subsequently becomes President after the December Presidential elections, adding that, he has over the years provided his unflinching support for the grassroots of the party.

He asked his supporters to become his disciples by educating members of the party of his mission, stressing that the NPP is capable of breaking the eight with him as flagbearer.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong said, he has visited 180 constituencies, and pledged not to sabotage any of the candidates to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, and urged them to do the same.