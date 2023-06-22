Ghana: Celebrity to Host MTN Invitational

22 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The MTN Invitational Golf is slated for the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono on Saturday under the theme "Our Customer, Our Priority."

It is expected to have about 100 golfers in attendance.

According to the organisers, most of the best golfers in the country (both men and ladies) from various clubs in the country have been invited to participate in the tournament.

The clubs include, Achimota, Tema, Royal Golf Club-Kumasi, Bok Nam Kim, Tafo and Tarkwa Golf Clubs.

Winners would take home prizes including trophies, digital devices and other souvenirs.

According to the organisers, the competition would serve as a platform for MTN to interact with its loyal customers in a very informal atmosphere.

It had over the years been used by the company to engage the golf community and also strengthen relationship and exchange ideas.

