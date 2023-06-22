Ghana: Danbort Revive Qualification Hopes With Banana Inn Victory

22 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Danbort FC revived their hopes of gaining promotion to the National Division One League (DOL) next season with a 2-1 win over Banana Inn FC yesterday.

The Nungua Warriors played an improved game from their opening group outing against Still Believe FC last Saturday in the Greater Accra Second Division Middle League which they lost 1-3.

Christian Henry Kumi opened the scoring in the 38th minute to hand Danbort the lead.

A momentary lack of decision-making at the back, allowed Banana Inn FC to scramble in an equaliser a couple of minutes later through Emmanuel Nii Quaye as the first half ended 1-1.

Danbort FC were a much improved side in the second session, and duly made their dominance count to take home the three points.

Substitute Daniel Korsah poked home the winner after a counter-attack which left an opening at the heart of the defence of Banana Inn FC with 10 minutes to end the game.

The Nungua-based side then held on to their advantage to register their first win of the competition as they await the outcome of the protest they filed against Still Believe FC.

In the Group B game, Desideros beat Auroras - the youth of team of Hearts of Oak, 3-2.

Auroras led 2-1 as of the 84th minutes but lost concentration and allowed Desideros to score two goals in eight minutes blitz to lose the day.

By the result, Auroras are out of the campaign after losing 1-3 in their opening game against Accra Athletic.

