Ghana Link Chairman Welcomes OSP's Request for ICUMS Access

The Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd. (Ghana Link), Nick Danso Adjei, has welcomed a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for executive access to the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) platform.

The ICUMS platform, known for its role in streamlining customs processes through a single-window system, has attracted attention from various stakeholders.

Ghana Link's Chairman, Dr Adjei, who is the driving force behind ICUMS implementation, expressed his openness to the OSP's interest in the platform.

He emphasised that the presence of the OSP would show the transparency on the part of all stakeholders, ensuring the smooth functioning of operations.

"I know they are sorting some few things out, like what specific information they need, with the GRA but it is a welcoming news to know that the OSP has shown interest to be on the platform and I think it's good to have him there. Our doors are always opened to all government agencies who show interest to come on the platform or use it to enhance their work," Dr Adjei said.

According to him, the National Security, Ghana Immigration Services and other relevant security agencies were already active on the ICUMS platform, pointing out that having the OSP on the platform as well was welcoming.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the Ghana Revenue Authority to meet with the OSP's department on the modalities with regards to what kind of access they need on the system.

The chairman's comments come after the OSP requested from the Customs Division of the revenue regulator, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), to be given executive access to the ICUMS.

"We understand that at the moment the GRA has assembled a 9-member team tasked with engaging the Special Prosecutor in discussions about accessing ICUMS. The team aims to foster communication, address concerns, and provide clarification to the OSP regarding the request," he said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised concerns about the sensitivity of the ICUMS platform, which houses valuable and confidential data of importers, exporters, and business operators.

The association cautioned that any mishandling of data by the OSP could have severe repercussions for the business community.

In a press release, the association demanded clarification from the OSP regarding the motive behind its sudden request, and the specific data it seeks to access from ICUMS.

While asserting their commitment to supporting efforts to eradicate corrupt practices in the port sector, the association stressed the need to ensure the protection of sensitive information.