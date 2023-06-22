Mali: Fiba Takes Action After Sexual Abuse Allegations

The International Basketball Federation issued a lifetime ban to the former coach of Mali's junior basketball team after sexual harassment allegations.

Mali's former national team coach on Wednesday was issued a lifetime ban by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) following allegations of systemic sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB).

In a statement issued by the global basketball body, FIBA said that after the allegations emerged in the summer of 2021, disciplinary proceedings were launched against 10 people, including a number involved in the coaching setup of Mali's national team.

Lifetime ban for former coach

The decision was taken to issue a lifetime suspension to Amadou Bamba, the former national team coach, along with a fine of CHF 80,000 ($89,415, Ꞓ81,275).

Bamba was accused of sexually abusing underage girls in his protection. He was defended by Jean Claude Sidibe, a lawyer as well as the former president of the FMBB and a former sports minister in the country.

Another former president of the FMBB, Harouna Maiga was given an eight-year suspension along with a CHF 20,000 fine.

Former FMBB secretary general Seydou Maiga, FMBB vice-president Amadou Traore and the national team's assistant coach Fatoumata Diallo were all given suspensions ranging from six to two years and fines.

Allegations of historic abuse

In August 2021, Mali became the first African team to reach the semifinal of the Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, but it was an achievement that would be overshadowed by a sexual abuse scandal in the run-up to the tournament.

FIBA launched an inquiry following revelations by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on June 10, 2021, which saw Bamba arrested on accusations of sexual abuse against minors.

HRW said that abuse in Mali's basketball setup has been taking place unchecked for nearly 20 years and senior officials have failed to act.

In September 2021, an independent report found that there had been a history of negligence and pointed to "an institutionalised system of sexual abuse and harassment and cover-ups."

Those who have now been sanctioned will also be required to complete FIBA-approved safeguarding training before the suspensions end as a pre-condition for their return to FIBA or FIBA-related activities.

FIBA said in a statement that it would focus on " developing safeguarding policies, resources, and education, and improving protection of persons in vulnerable situations within the Mali basketball landscape."

