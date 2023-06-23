Nigeria: NAFDAC Declares Locally-Made Noodles Safe for Consumption

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced the outcome of its investigation into the presence of ethylene oxide in Indomie Instant Noodles and their seasonings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NAFDAC disclosed that it conducted thorough inspections at both the factory and market levels following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan.

The statement reads in part "Samples of various brands of chicken-flavoured instant noodles and seasonings were collected from production facilities nationwide.

"Additionally, our Post Marketing Surveillance Division visited markets in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano to obtain samples for laboratory analysis.

"We subjected 114 samples to rigorous testing at our Central Laboratory in Lagos, using Gas Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry detector. Our analysis focused not only on ethylene oxide and its derivative 2-chloroethanol but also on mycotoxins and heavy metals."

NAFDAC assured that the noodles made in Nigeria are safe to eat while acknowledging the delay in releasing the analytical report.