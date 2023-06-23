Nigeria: NAFDAC Declares Locally-Made Noodles Safe for Consumption

22 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced the outcome of its investigation into the presence of ethylene oxide in Indomie Instant Noodles and their seasonings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NAFDAC disclosed that it conducted thorough inspections at both the factory and market levels following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan.

The statement reads in part "Samples of various brands of chicken-flavoured instant noodles and seasonings were collected from production facilities nationwide.

"Additionally, our Post Marketing Surveillance Division visited markets in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano to obtain samples for laboratory analysis.

"We subjected 114 samples to rigorous testing at our Central Laboratory in Lagos, using Gas Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry detector. Our analysis focused not only on ethylene oxide and its derivative 2-chloroethanol but also on mycotoxins and heavy metals."

NAFDAC assured that the noodles made in Nigeria are safe to eat while acknowledging the delay in releasing the analytical report.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.