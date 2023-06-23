Nigeria: Presidency Denies Approval of Salary Increase for Tinubu, Others

The Presidency has denied approving a purported 114% increase in the salary for the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office-holders, and judicial officers.

The Presidency also said it followed with consternation the viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salaries of political office-holders and judicial officers.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Thursday, stated without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

According to him, while the Presidency recognised that it is within the constitutional remit of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office-holders and Judicial officers, such cannot come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

He said it was important to note that RMAFC, through its Public Relations Manager, has responded to the fake story being circulated, and had already set the record straight.

Alake noted that the fact the unfounded story gained prominence on social media and, in a section of mainstream media, again brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to society and our national well-being.

He said, "the misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

"It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

"Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism."