Nigeria: Burna Boy Emerges First African Artist to Hit 1bn Audiomack Streams

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has become the first African music artiste to hit one billion streams on Audiomack.

Burna Boy made the great feat as the global streaming platform announced it via a Twitter post on Thursday.

Audiomack tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS #BURNABOY ON BECOMING THE FIRST AFRICAN ARTIST TO HIT 1 BILLION AUDIOMACK STREAMS!"

The 'Last Last' crooner achieved the feat with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy is also the most followed African musician on the platform, with over four million followers.