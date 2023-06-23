Nigerians Will Reap Fruit of Patience With Tinubu, Says Group

A non-governmental organisation, Project Rescue Nigeria Team, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will soon reap the fruit of their patience with President Bola Tinubu over his early decision to remove fuel subsidies.

The organisation noted that steps taken by the President since taking office a few weeks ago, was a clear indication that he is prepared for the task ahead.

National Coordinator of the group, Ambasador Ibrahim Aboki, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

While commending President Tinubu for the bills recently signed into laws as well as political appointments so far made, Aboki urged Nigerians to continue to exercise patience as the pains caused by the removal of subsidy was temporary.

He said, "Mr President has started very well and we urge Nigerians to be a bit a patient with this government because the policies are in the interest of the people.

"The oil sector will be better for it in no distant future. The Project Rescue Nigeria Team is committed to supporting the security architecture by making intelligence available where necessary.

"To advance collaboration and create a synergy, we observed that the President has convened a meeting of all the 36 State Governors, and this would enable him to reach out to all states, including the ones govern by opposition parties.

"To activate the administrative functions of the President's office and to establish a good coordination between him and the public, Mr. President appointed Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff. Gbajabiamila comes to this job with vast interpersonal exposures and deep experience.

"Mr President struck a great national balance by instituting a sense of equity, fairness and justice when he made Senator George Akume the Secretary to the Government of Federation. Akume's appointment is a case of a round peg in a round hole."

The group further noted that the Federal Government's negotiations with the Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria and Nigeria Labour Congress is a departure from the recent past which was characterized by workers going on strike for conflicts that could have been resolved on a negotiating table.

Speaking about other positive decisions taken by the President, Aboki said, "These bills will reposition the Nigerian economy in no distant time. The three bills assented to by Mr President so far, are outstanding and encompassing.

"These are the 2023 Electricity Bill, which deregulate the power sector to enable active private and indigenous participation. With this move, power will become abundant in Nigeria and the darks days of power in Nigeria will soon become a thing of the past.

"He also assented to is the bill on new retirement age for judiciary officers. We cannot forget the Student Loan Bill which was initiated to bring relief to the lives of the indigent and less privileged ones.

"Now, anybody can aspire to higher education in Nigeria. The widening gap between the rich and poor in education has now been mitigated by the Tinubu/Shettima government."