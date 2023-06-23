Nigeria: New Air Chief Assumes Duty, Vows to Reinvigorate Fight Against Terrorism, Banditry

The new chief of air staff said his appointment came at a time when the expectations of Nigerians towards accelerated actualisation of peace and security were high.

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Hassan Abubakar, an air vice marshal, on Thursday, assumed office as the 22nd air chief.

He took over from Oladayo Amao, an air marshal who had been in office since January 2021.

Until his appointment, Mr Abubakar was the chief of Standards and Evaluation at Air Force Headquarters.

In his maiden speech, the new CAS appreciated the Almighty God for the unique privilege of leading the Nigerian Air Force at this crucial time in the nation's life.

He said his appointment came at a time when the expectations of Nigerians towards accelerated actualisation of peace and security were high.

Mr Abubakar said NAF under his command would reinvigorate the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other challenges bedevilling the country.

He promised to sustain the cooperation and joint efforts between the air force and sister services during the tenure of the outgoing service chiefs, adding that it was responsible for the successes achieved in the various theatres of operations.

"In conjunction with my colleagues, we will uphold these attributes in line with Mr President's directive issued during the maiden National Security Council meeting.

"We shall also begin to make additional efforts and evolve measures and approaches that will continue to diminish our challenges and enhance the disposition of our various theatres of operations," he said.

The new CAS congratulated his predecessor for his achievements and distinguished career in the military and pledged to continue to build on his legacies and do more to move NAF to higher heights.

He thanked the president and commander-in-chief, Bola Tinubu, for the honour and privilege he gave him to serve as the air chief.

In his valedictory speech, Mr Amao thanked God for the opportunity to serve the nation and lead the air force, describing it as a special privilege.

He said that NAF was able to attain greater heights in line with his vision for the service, with recorded successes in key areas.

According to him, the areas include doctrinal development, air operations, human capacity development, fleet enhancement, the establishment of new units, and directorates.

Others include logistics support, system research and development, personnel management, and safety standards.

He said the capacity of NAF to conduct air operations across the full spectrum of air power employment, and interdictions had significantly improved.

According to him, the Nigerian effort can now expeditiously conduct simultaneous combat operations, night operations, and precision strikes.

He urged the new CAS to ensure the optimal operational capacity of the air force to sustain and surpass the ongoing efforts at eradicating insurgencies, terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country.

Mr Amao commended the federal government's support in developing the capacity of personnel, which enhanced their efficiency and effectiveness.

He also appreciated the government acquiring new platforms and other major support equipment.

"These platforms include the 829 Super Tucano, Diamond 62 Surveillance aircraft, Winglet 2CH3 Unmanned Combat Aerial vehicles, and the CH4 Unmanned Combat Aerial vehicle.

"Additional platforms such as Beefcraft A360 aircraft and Diamond 62 aircraft, as well as T1229 attack aircraft and the Booster 109 Trica Montoro aircraft as well as M346 attack aircraft, are expected to enhance further Nigerian Air Force air power employment and projection capabilities.

"In human capacity development, NAF has trained and retrained personnel for professional and operational effectiveness in the last two years.

"For instance, the Nigerian Air Force trained 7,424 personnel, of which 5,945 were trained locally and 1,140 were trained overseas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This number also includes the 429 pilots and 203 UAV operators. These efforts, in particular, reduced the acute shortage of combat pilots that we used to have in the past," he said.

Mr Amao expressed confidence that the new chief would lead NAF effectively, given his humility, excellent career, leadership qualities, wealth of experience, and outstanding accomplishments in previous appointments.

He said the new CAS was part of the successes recorded when he served as the Air Officer Commanding Logistic Command and Chief of Standards and Evaluation, where he contributed to the improved safety records that NAF currently has.

"Today, I want to commend your loyalty and dedication to duty. Therefore, I urge you to do your best to consolidate the various achievements to propel the NAF to greater heights.

"Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate all officers and airmen and airwomen, as well as the civilian staff, for their dutifulness, discipline, and cooperation accorded me during my tenure as the chief of the air staff," he added.