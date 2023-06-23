Nigeria: Presidency Denies Salary Increase for Political Officeholders

The presidency has refuted reports of a 114 percent salary increment for the president, vice president, elected federal and state political office holders and judicial officers, describing it as fake news.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said President Bola Tinubu had not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal had been brought before him for consideration.

According to him, while the presidency recognises that it is within the constitutional remit of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, such cannot come to effect until it has been approved by the president.

He further noted that the RMAFC, through its public relations manager, had responded to the fake story being circulated.

Alake, however, said the fact that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media again brought to the fore the danger fake news poses to society and the nation's well-being.

"The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

"It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

"Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism," he said.