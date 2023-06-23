Nigeria: Wizkid Set to Launch Jewellery Line

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid has announced plans to own a jewellery line.

The singer disclosed this in on an Afrobeats audiovisual podcast episode hosted by Shopsydoo Adesope.

Wizkid who was donning a diamond neckpiece, during the interview, disclosed that it was the first of six pieces his jewellery line would be making this year.

The Essence crooner said he designed the piece by himself, noting that it was the beginning of his jewellery line.

He said, "This [the neckpiece] is actually the first piece that I designed myself. This is the first of six pieces that I'm making this year. And yeah, the start of my jewellery line. So, it's about to be some exciting stuff going on."

The Starboy now joins the likes of American superstars Rihanna and Pharell Williams in the exclusive list of celebrities who owned jewellery lines.