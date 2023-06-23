Nigeria Journeying Toward Welfare State - Ex-INEC Official, Olurode

press release

Mr Olurode urges Nigeria to be patient, saying poor governance and abuse of office will end soon.

The Wings Schools, Iwo, Osun State, founded by Lai Olurode, a professor and former national commissioner at INEC, recently organised a public reading and understanding session to commemorate the annulled presidential election of June 12, 1999 presidential election.

Two books, which extensively focused on the annulled June 12 election, were selected for the reading and understanding competition.

The books were ' My Participations by Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state and 'Clapping with One Hand by Olawale Oshun, a former secretary general of National Coalition for Democracy (NADECO) and current chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG).

Seven secondary schools participated in the competition. The lead reader at the event was the Librarian of the Federal College of Education, Iwo, Deborah Funmi Iyanda. Jide Falola, a judge of the High Court of Osun State, was the second Lead reader.

The venue of the lecture was filled. The occasion was chaired by Iyabo Lamuye, a businesswoman and philanthropist.

The first lead reader, Dr Iyanda, in her speech, lamented the poor reading culture among youth. She lectured participants on the several uses of reading.

According to her, reading helps to inform, enhance imaginative thoughts, educate, kill boredom, increase self-confidence, and build self-image and loneliness.

In his contributions, Justice Falola advised participants to know something about everything in life, whether or not related to their fields.

He emphasised the importance of diction, oratorical skill and pronunciation. He particularly mentioned that without paying attention to the meanings of what is read, justice cannot be dispensed at any level.

In his contributions, an ex-national commissioner with the independent national electoral commission, Lai Olurode, recalled that during military rule, freedom was criminalised in Nigeria.

He asked Nigerians to be patient with the snail speed of democracy in the country, saying abuse of power and governance will end gradually.

"There is no doubt that Nigeria is not where it should be, there are a lot of imperfections and unpardonable abuse of discretionary power state actors, but we must not gloss over positive signs that signal the coming of good governance," the professor said.

According to Mr Olurode, 'Nigeria is journeying toward a welfare state. Bola Tinubu has started well, but no individual can travel alone to move a country forward. More measures will certainly unfold that should protect the weak and the vulnerable in society.

"Tinubu's regime has shown that he will be students friendly. We are hopeful that more policies will unfold in the protection of the old, the unemployed and the socially deprived. All of us have roles to play in complementing government efforts and in being good, responsive and good citizens."

In his lecture, the guest lecturer, Isiaka Ayinla, a one-time chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), traced the history of political struggle in Nigeria as he highlighted the contributions of notable individuals who suffered at the hands of dictators.

He concluded by being rhetorical - has Nigeria arrived at its destination under the present democracy? He mentioned that the way to liberation is long.

Present at the occasion were students of Saint Anthony Grammar School, Kazan Secondary School, Islahudeen Grammar School, Innayathullahi International Academy and The Wings Schools, Iwo.

In the reading and understanding competition, the Islahudeen Grammar School came first, The Wings Schools, Iwo, was second, while Innayathullahi International Academy came third.

Also at the event were Tutor-General, Remi Situ; the principal of The Wings Schools, Tahoeed Sanusi; a retired military officer, Stephen Abimbola; the General Manager of Ayekooto communication (a private radio station in Iwo); Tajudeen Martins, as well as principals and teachers of secondary schools in Iwo.