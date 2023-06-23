Nigeria: Expect Three-Day Cloud, Thunderstorms From Friday, NiMet Tells Nigerians

"Cloudy morning is anticipated for the North-central region with prospects of rains over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory."

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather and thunderstorms between Friday and Sunday across the country.

This is according to NiMet's weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja which forecast a cloudy atmosphere in the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms.

"Some of the states expected to be affected by the climatic change were Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa states."

NiMet noted that the prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Kano, Bauchi, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Gombe, Jigawa and Taraba states later in the day.

"Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Niger states.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms were anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara and Plateau states."

"Intermittent rainfall is expected in some parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Delta states during the forecast period" it added.

The agency has envisaged thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon and evening.

"Cloudy morning is anticipated for the North-central region with prospects of rains over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory."

"Intermittent rain is also anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Delta states within the forecast period," it said.

NiMet predicted sunny skies on Sunday with few patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Borno and Gombe states in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are envisaged over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the North central region in the morning with prospects of rains over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon/evening hours.

"Intermittent rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Delta within the forecast period," it said.

According to NiMet, for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled, so the public is advised to be cautious.

It further advised the public to stay in-door, especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

"All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution."

"Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season," it added.

(NAN)