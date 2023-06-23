West Africa: Ecowas Delegation in Arusha to Cement Relations

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice has today begun a four-day working visit to the African Court on Human and People's Rights in Africa (AFCHPR) aimed at strengthening cooperation between them.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by ECOWAS, the delegation led by its President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante will also focus on building clauses of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2018 in Arusha.

Commenting on the visit, President of the African Court, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud stated that the visit will also include enhancing cooperation at both the operational and judicial levels of the two courts.

"This visit is crucial in deepening the effectiveness of the signed MoU and strengthening our cooperation in judicial matters," she clarified

In addition, during the visit the two courts will also renew the term of the MoU for another three years, solidifying their commitment to collaboration.

The AFCHPR complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights which aims at enhancing the protection of human rights on the African continent.