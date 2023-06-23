Liberia: Rep. Gwaokolo Clarifies Media Report

23 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The Chairman on Rules, Order and Administration in the House of Representatives, Johnson Gwaikolo, has debunked media reports alleging that a criminal cartel has been uncovered at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Gwaikolo described as erroneous for someone to think that buses were just sold at the Capitol Building.

"I just like to say that those kinds of things are ill-advised, ill-informed, and not with good intent", he said.

Briefing reporters Thursday, 22 June in his office at the Capitol, he said things work administratively when it comes to disposal of assets by the Government of Liberia.

"The agency responsible for the disposal of assets that have outlived their usefulness is the General Services Agency (GSA). However, GSA works with user institutions, and in this case, the Capitol Building ", he added.

Representative Gwaikolo stressed that the buses in question were procured in the 52nd Legislature and not the 54th Legislature, and as such those buses had outlived their usefulness.

"And so our Rules at the Honorable House of Representatives relating to the usefulness of equipment, particularly vehicles will last from three to five years, that's when our vehicles are depreciated and they arrive at its depreciable scrap value, at such time the GSA takes control for auctioning and proceeds are deposited in Government revenue". He clarifies.

